Letter: Ducey will sacrifice anyone, everyone
Doug Ducey - is there anyone you will not sacrifice on the altar of your personal political ambition? You wrap your ambition in lofty language of personal freedom and personal choice, yet you have sacrificed my freedom and my choice each time you block reasonable, public health requirements. I do not have the freedom to go and do whatever I would like because you will not be the responsible governor that Arizona citizens deserve. A governor who stands with science and reason.

Now, you are sacrificing children for 1800 pieces of silver. Your move to "reward" schools for not mandating masks or closing risks the health of children and the people who have given their all to keep learning alive under horrible conditions. Those funds were legislated for assistance to everyone, not to fund personal political causes. And another 7000 pieces of silver to drive home the idea that keeping children safe from harm is not laudable, but irresponsible and condemnable.

I want my vote back. You do not deserve it.

Linda Heffernan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

