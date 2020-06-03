Letter: Ducey's actions not surprising!
It is not difficult to see how, through consistent actions, Governor Ducey is planning his future in the Republican Party. He has accompanied/led his entourage from the Arizona Legislature to the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) conventions to discuss and return with preformulated “legislation” to foist upon Arizonians. (This happened recently to the point where the Arizona delegation was accused of violating the Arizona open meeting law!) Ducey followed Trump’s direction to minimize the reporting of COVID-19 by trying to limit the research activities of universities and reporting from nursing homes. In this context, I do not think it unusual to see Ducey jump at the chance to announce a week-long curfew (the only one nationally) for the entire state to gain favor with Trump.

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

