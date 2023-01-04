Letter: Ducey's Folly

Ordinary Arizona citizens came together to protest Governor Ducey’s illegal container wall on OUR National Forest lands in Cochise County and WON. This is what you need to know about what happened:

• Buying, hauling and placing this container junkyard cost Arizona taxpayers more than $94 million dollars. It will cost $57 million to remove the 3.5 miles of containers. Protestors saved Arizona taxpayers over $100 million by blocking completion of the full 10-mile wall.

• Out-of-state, armed, unauthorized private contractors tried to intimidate and threaten law-abiding, peaceful protestors.

• A coalition of 200 Arizonans took turns camping at the site preventing further wall building.

• Nearby residents consistently report very few human migrants in this stretch of border in the past 15 years.

• The project violated the rule-of-law, had no engineering or environmental oversight.

• Arizonans must ask ourselves why WE must pay for Ducey’s Folly? He should.

Andy Kayner

Sonoita