 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ducey's Folly

  • Comments

Ordinary Arizona citizens came together to protest Governor Ducey’s illegal container wall on OUR National Forest lands in Cochise County and WON. This is what you need to know about what happened:

• Buying, hauling and placing this container junkyard cost Arizona taxpayers more than $94 million dollars. It will cost $57 million to remove the 3.5 miles of containers. Protestors saved Arizona taxpayers over $100 million by blocking completion of the full 10-mile wall.

• Out-of-state, armed, unauthorized private contractors tried to intimidate and threaten law-abiding, peaceful protestors.

• A coalition of 200 Arizonans took turns camping at the site preventing further wall building.

• Nearby residents consistently report very few human migrants in this stretch of border in the past 15 years.

People are also reading…

• The project violated the rule-of-law, had no engineering or environmental oversight.

• Arizonans must ask ourselves why WE must pay for Ducey’s Folly? He should.

Andy Kayner

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Get a job Kari

Letter: Get a job Kari

Kari’s Lake has dried up. She goes down in Arizona history as a sniveling election-denier whiner. I have three words for Kari: Get a job!

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

Letter: Water Crisis in Arizona

One of the major challenges to our State and Federal politicians is how to preserve and equitably distribute our diminishing supply of water.

Letter: Guns Confiscated

Letter: Guns Confiscated

It makes sense to use guns confiscated by law enforcement not by auctioning them off to be sold and put back on the street but using them at t…

Letter: The Real Problem

Letter: The Real Problem

The real problem with Kari Lake is not that she panders in baseless and thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories. Her total lack of any real wo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News