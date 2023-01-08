 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ducey's Legacy

Governor Ducey spent $95 million dollars on shipping containers along the border. He continued the charade even after being informed they were ineffective and illegal. Weeks later, he authorized another $76 million to the same firm to remove them. Additionally, there were legal fees litigating a 1907 directive regarding ownership of a strip along the border. All this money spent without oversight and while bypassing the state’s procurement process. Other Ducey moves included starving the public school system while providing close to $200 million to subsidize private schools. And who can forget his Border Strike Force which is not actually based on the border and cannot produce records of its accomplishments. The moral of the story is, if you were one of Ducey’s friends or supporters, you made out like a bandit. For the rest of us, we had the pleasure of paying for Ducey’s boondoggles. I’m very happy to see Ducey ride off into the sunset.

Ed Espinoza

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
