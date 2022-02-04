 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ducey's new math
View Comments

Letter: Ducey's new math

  • Comments

Well I realize that I am too old to understand the new math. But it seems to me that when you raise the budget by 8.6% ($14.25 Billion)and you will be reducing taxes by some $1.9 Billion that something has to give. We use to call that robbing Peter to pay Paul. Does Ducey actually think we John Q public are that stupid? I find it insulting that he thinks we cannot put the two things together and realize that something has to give. And what that might be. Well although I am not a nuclear scientist, I have come to the realization that it is we ( the population of Arizona) who will pay the piper so too speak. The idea that you have reduce taxes to corporations and then raise the overall budget only plays out if someone else picks up the tab. Guess what that's us.

Frank Flasch

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Local-issues

Letter: Visit to TMC ER

A couple of weeks ago I found myself, exactly where nobody wants to be , in the ER, (not Covid). Everything you hear is true. They are tremend…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News