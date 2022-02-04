Letter: Ducey's new math

Well I realize that I am too old to understand the new math. But it seems to me that when you raise the budget by 8.6% ($14.25 Billion)and you will be reducing taxes by some $1.9 Billion that something has to give. We use to call that robbing Peter to pay Paul. Does Ducey actually think we John Q public are that stupid? I find it insulting that he thinks we cannot put the two things together and realize that something has to give. And what that might be. Well although I am not a nuclear scientist, I have come to the realization that it is we ( the population of Arizona) who will pay the piper so too speak. The idea that you have reduce taxes to corporations and then raise the overall budget only plays out if someone else picks up the tab. Guess what that's us.
Frank Flasch
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.