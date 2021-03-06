 Skip to main content
Letter: Ducey's New Vaccine Priorities are Amiss
Letter: Ducey's New Vaccine Priorities are Amiss

Nothing could have made my week any worse than hearing Governor Ducey's new plan for vaccine distribution. My sister, who is 19 with severe disabilities, was one of the people slated to finally have a chance to receive her vaccine. As I am at University, and have a girlfriend working in the hospital, I've been unable to see my sister for several months, as she has preexisting conditions that make her vulnerable. Now, instead of being next in line to receive it, my sister will be part of the very last age group to get a vaccine. Until then, she will be forced to miss her schoolmates, her friends, museums, music performances and traveling to see family until, at earliest, this summer. I'm severely disappointed by our Governor turning his back on those young adults with preexisting conditions who desperately need vaccines. I have been told for many years by my liberal friends that republicans don't care about people with preexisting conditions. I'm beginning to think that they are right.

Joseph Smith

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

