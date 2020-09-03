Letter: Ducey's State of Emergency

A couple questions: Why does Arizona need a Covid-19 czar? If we do need a dictator to manage this virus what in particular qualifies Doug Ducey to decide what businesses can be open, which ones must close and what changes our citizens must institute to safeguard our health? It turns out that the state law that gives the governor the power to declare an emergency also has a provision for "a concurrent resolution of the legislature declaring it at an end". A special session of the legislature should be called, the emergency should be ended and a special corona commission should be established. It should be composed of health experts along with some business people who appreciate both the importance of controlling the virus and keeping the public employed and productive. Several heads are bound to be better than one. There is nothing about this virus that justifies making Arizona into a monarchy.
Paul Lotsof
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
