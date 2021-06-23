Letter: Ducey's tax giveaway

They say a picture says a thousand words - thank you Bob Binnewies for your great cartoon that says it all!
In the cartoon is a laborer handed a $66 tax break by Gov. Ducey and a man in a suit handed a $26,000 tax break. Anyone who isn't a multi-millionaire and votes GOP is getting screwed.
Trump's tax reduction of $1 trillion to the very rich and big businesses in 2017 has already put us $4 trillion more in debt. Now the GOP won't help pass the infrastructure bill that will give us good paying jobs and the GOP is trying to curtail voters right to vote. Also, the GOP wants the middle class to pay higher taxes.
My parents were Eisenhower Republicans. That party no longer exists.
Janet Pipes
Northwest side
