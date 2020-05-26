Letter: Dudes! Please Stop Spitting!
Letter: Dudes! Please Stop Spitting!

I know that some people are not convinced that masks, gloves, distancing and other precautions are necessary in the battle against COVID-19, but can we maybe agree that saliva shared in a public (aka SPITTING) is a danger we can forego? Twice in the last week I’ve seen young men hawk up a loogie and share with their neighbors: it has always been gross, but now it’s dangerous. Please just stop spitting!

Melinda Sims

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

