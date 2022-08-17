 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dumb and dumber

Milton Berle once said, “You can lead a man to congress, but you can’t make him think.” The current gaggle of republican members of congress exemplify how true that is. Being retired I have the luxury of being able to watch these idiots espouse their views daily in support of Donald Trump, the most heinous man ever to occupy the White House, an obvious flimflam man. They support his crass comments, mendacity, deceit, and denigration of our country’s basic values – and they do it with a righteous attitude. And just when I thought it couldn’t get any dumber our own Rep. Gosar is the icing on the stupidity cake by saying we must “destroy the FBI.” And sadly, as we can never underestimate the power of human stupidity, the people of the 4th Congressional District elected this fool.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

