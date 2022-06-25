Letter: Dump TB Testing

An open letter to residents of Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facilities. Arizona is just one of a few states that require residents and staff of ALFs and Nursing Homes to be tested for Tuberculosis annually. The test is not covered by health insurance or Medicare. It is time consuming, requires record keeping and the facilities do not feel it is worthwhile when you consider that in 2021 there were less 200 reported statewide.
Call or write your State Senator and your State Legislator and ask them to 'Dump Mandatory Tuberculosis Testing in Assisted Living Facilities and Nursing Homes in Arizona.'
Dave Glicksman
Northeast side
