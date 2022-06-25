 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Dump TB Testing

  • Comments

An open letter to residents of Nursing Home and Assisted Living Facilities. Arizona is just one of a few states that require residents and staff of ALFs and Nursing Homes to be tested for Tuberculosis annually. The test is not covered by health insurance or Medicare. It is time consuming, requires record keeping and the facilities do not feel it is worthwhile when you consider that in 2021 there were less 200 reported statewide.

Call or write your State Senator and your State Legislator and ask them to 'Dump Mandatory Tuberculosis Testing in Assisted Living Facilities and Nursing Homes in Arizona.'

Dave Glicksman

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Courage and Honesty Needed

Watching the January 6th hearings, I am struck by the courage and honesty displayed by so many Republicans, notably Liz Cheney and Bill Barr, …

Letter: Ticked off consumer

I am a ticked off consumer! Instead of paying $25 for a tank of gas, pre-Biden, I am paying $50+. I go to restaurants and menu items are highe…

Letter: Re: Vulnerable Power Grid

The electrical outage on the West Side lasted only four hours and was not life-threatening as your 84 year old letter writer surmised. Initial…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News