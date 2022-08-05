 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Duped Again

Laughably absurd, Thursday's headline reads "lake Claims Victory". Well of course she did, just like she did before the election, and now before all the votes have been counted, all the while screaming election fraud,and of course with no evidence. Trump BS 101. Among a cast of pathetic and disgusting unqualified candidates, Arizona primary voters have selected the worst of them imaginable. Shameless Trumper Lake, proud Oath Keeper Mark Finchem, and Thiel puppet Blake Masters, all still spewing the BIG LIE, all still with ZERO evidence. What an embarrassment for Arizona. This is a dangerous and appalling assault on truth, integrity and Democracy itself. Our only hope is that the general population will make more intelligent and informed choices this November.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

