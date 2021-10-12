 Skip to main content
Letter: Duplicitous Ducey Re: Feds Scold Ducey Over Funds 10/6
Letter: Duplicitous Ducey Re: Feds Scold Ducey Over Funds 10/6

Re: the Oct. 6 article "Feds scold Ducey over funds."

Oh, what a hero Gov. Ducey portrays himself to be!! Distracting us from the damage he's done to voting in AZ and public school funding by rabble rousing with extremist governors at the border which already has immigrant policy in place. How heroic he is grandstanding for a wasteful wall that destroys our environment, disrupts waterways, destroys migration paths for wildlife & fragments indigenous communities.

The biggest deceit is Ducey & dark money-elected Republican legislators' insistence upon ignoring voter mandates to fund public schools appropriately (Prop 208-2020), to stop routing funds to private schools(Prop 305-2018) from the General Fund for public edu., & to stop giving more tax cuts to the wealthy (SB1783, SB1827-2021) . Now Duplicitious Ducey wants to use Federal COVID GRANT dollars to penalize school districts that keep students safe with mask mandates and give money to private schools without mask mandates. This is blatant misuse of funds when we need to stop this pandemic.. Unconscionable!

Sue Thorne

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

