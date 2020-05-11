Letter: Dying to vote
Letter: Dying to vote

Pima County Republican Party chairman David Epilhimer commented that “if you can go to the grocery store, you can go to the polls to vote.” This is a ludicrous and invalid analogy. People must procure food essential for life. People do not have to vote in person, an excellent alternative exists. Risking one’s life by exposure to a deadly virus at a voting location is not at all necessary. However, Republicans are fine with this deadly risk, because they know suppressing the vote is the only way they can win elections. This insistence on in-person voting is nothing but voter suppression pure and simple, and perhaps also an effort to put another nail in the coffin that’s being prepared for the US Postal Service. Claims of voting fraud due to mail- in voting are unsubstantiated and just another false talking point for Republicans. Willingness to put peoples’ lives in danger by forcing in-person voting is the pinnacle of Republican callousness and moral corruption.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

