An I-11 in Avra Valley would be a big step backward, as well as out-of-step with the trends of today. The 21st century has moved away from exploitation to preservation of what precious little natural land, already squeezed from all sides, remains. ADOT's design does not take into consideration the amount of destruction beyond ROW caused by multi-lane highways - 3 miles on either side. Interstate highways are major instruments of sprawl. Where in ADOT's "vision" statement is the depiction of the strip malls, factory outlets, truck stops, souvenir shops, gas stations and fast food joints that would follow the highway as flies follow cows. And of course, the bypass will soon require its own bypass around the second city that grows up about it - and on and on ....
Advice to ADOT - join the bandwagon virulently against the Avra Valley route, and make it unanimous.
Carol Heller
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.