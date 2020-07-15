Letter: e: County set to open free COVID-19 testing site
View Comments

Letter: e: County set to open free COVID-19 testing site

Re: the July 10 article "County set to open free COVID-19 testing site on Monday."

While living in a Covid-19 world epicenter, I have never been happier or prouder to be a Pima County resident, a Tucsonan and part of the University of Arizona community. After numerous failures to respond appropriately to the pandemic from our governor and president, we learn that leadership of Pima County will set up its own free testing and soon the city will as well. The county will also engage in robust tracing efforts. UA’s amazing teams of infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists and virologists are engaged in working with local government and the campus community to provide the best advice and are often quoted in national dialogue. At a time when the know-nothings sometimes seem to have the last word, it’s incredibly inspiring to know that our local community is pulling together in such an effective way to make a difference.

Molly Hunter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News