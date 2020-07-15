Letter: e: County set to open free COVID-19 testing site

Re: the July 10 article "County set to open free COVID-19 testing site on Monday."
While living in a Covid-19 world epicenter, I have never been happier or prouder to be a Pima County resident, a Tucsonan and part of the University of Arizona community. After numerous failures to respond appropriately to the pandemic from our governor and president, we learn that leadership of Pima County will set up its own free testing and soon the city will as well. The county will also engage in robust tracing efforts. UA’s amazing teams of infectious disease specialists, epidemiologists and virologists are engaged in working with local government and the campus community to provide the best advice and are often quoted in national dialogue. At a time when the know-nothings sometimes seem to have the last word, it’s incredibly inspiring to know that our local community is pulling together in such an effective way to make a difference.
Molly Hunter
Midtown
