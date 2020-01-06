Letter: e/edition

Re: the Jan. 2 letter "As newspapers decline, I'm grateful for the Star."
Reading the letter today about subscribing to the Daily Star for over 40 years inspired me to write this. I have subscribed for about 25 years since I moved to Tucson. However, I am no longer able to easily read the printed edition due to my deteriorating eyesight. Thank you so much for the e/edition to which I subscribe. Without it I could not enjoy my much loved newspaper every morning. The e/edition allows me to make the print large enough for me to see. My roommate gets the printed edition so we get two in this house, but I cannot easily read hers. Thank you again.
Bette E Richards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.