Letter: E-edition

Due to my eyesight, I have been reading the e-edition for years. Everywhere I go people are on their phones reading whatever. Reading the e-edition of the newspaper is no different from that. The cost of ink, paper and delivery drivers has risen to the place where a print edition of the newspaper is rapidly becoming too expensive to maintain. I appreciate the extra comics, the latest sports scores and other features only available in the e-edition. It is inevitable that printed material will become too expensive for most of us. Having an e-edition makes it possible for me to continue reading the daily paper as I have all my life. Thank you.