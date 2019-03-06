Re: the March 6 article "City approves 6-month trial for e-scooters."
Many friends and I already dread driving downtown due to the congestion of cars, trolley and pedestrians in the very small areas. The addition of scooters is almost terrifying. What a stupid idea! I do not understand how those five council members voted to allow this added layer of congestion. I think it’s simply a dangerous move. I will definitely take this added worry into account when deciding whether to go downtown for any concert or restaurant.
Jean Barkley
Southeast side
