Based on our unpleasant experience in Tempe, I ask the city council to ultimately oppose bringing e-scooters to Tucson. My husband and I were in Tempe last fall when e-scooters were still common in that city. We saw young people using e-scooters not for commuting or running errands, but for joyriding.
The young adults, possibly college students, darted in between cars in traffic, forcing car drivers to hit the brakes. The riders seemed to be in a race among themselves, and they engaged in very dangerous behavior. The e-scooters would be a liability for the City of Tucson and its residents. Keep them out.
Barbara Sotomayor
West side
