As a lifelong cyclist I have seen lots of changes in cycling over time. For the Mayor and most of the City Council to approve a trial of having e-scooters in Tucson is an accident waiting to happen. The "bike lane" was meant for bikes. I already share the very narrow lanes with electric bikes, motorized wheelchairs, pedestrians, distracted drivers, debris and potholes. We will now be adding another challenge to the mix with e-scooters. I've already had two bike accidents with serious injuries (neither was my fault). I hope the promoters of this trial will pay meticulous attention to when, where and how these are used, and discarded. And record ALL incidents of accidents, not just injuries.
I think I'll take Uber until this is completed.
Margaret Drugay
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.