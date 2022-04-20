 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: E-Sports???

  • Comments

The U of A is sponsoring something called e-sports. Apparently, college aged people sit at a computer terminal and play video games competing against other players all over the country. This is all well and good and typical of the way today's youth spends the majority of their time. My issue is that it is called a 'Sport". A "sport" by definition requires physical movement and/or exercise. Playing video games competitively is fine, it's just not a sport. I imagine if the participants break out in sweat or have to stand up and stretch from sitting too long, it might be a sport. I would also imagine they have very well developed wrists and could be on the e-injury list for carpal tunnel syndrome. It really would be closer to a sport if they at least had to stand up to play.

Richard Bechtold

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Glad not to know you

How disturbing to read so many teacher-bashing letters in The Star. A recent letter accused teachers of trying to convince students their pare…

Letter: "Want To Be"

Karen Taylor Robson wants to be governor of Arizona and is making campaign promises she will have no authority to do so. Not even finishing th…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News