Letter: E-Sports???

The U of A is sponsoring something called e-sports. Apparently, college aged people sit at a computer terminal and play video games competing against other players all over the country. This is all well and good and typical of the way today's youth spends the majority of their time. My issue is that it is called a 'Sport". A "sport" by definition requires physical movement and/or exercise. Playing video games competitively is fine, it's just not a sport. I imagine if the participants break out in sweat or have to stand up and stretch from sitting too long, it might be a sport. I would also imagine they have very well developed wrists and could be on the e-injury list for carpal tunnel syndrome. It really would be closer to a sport if they at least had to stand up to play.