Letter: Eagle headline
Letter: Eagle headline

Dear Editor,

I, too, am very excited that there is an eagle nesting in an Arizona saguaro but I do take exception to the Star’s headline.

Please ask your headline writers to read the story before they write the headline. I am referring to the “Scientists find bald eagle next in saguaro for first time in decades”

a. There were no scientists in the story.

b. A member of the public found the nest and reported it to Arizona Game and Fish. He or she may have been a scientists but that is not part of the story.

c. Game and Fish staff member, Kenneth Jacobson, raptor management coordinator, confirmed that it is an eagles’ nest. He did not find it.

Let’s hope for a California Condor next.

Mary Sasse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

