Ref. Howard Fisher's article concerning early-voting ballots.
. I worked at the polls for over 30 years. Voters not using an early ballot cause extra work. When confronted with the information that they were mailed an early ballot, most replies were: I didn't ask for one; oh, yeah. I don't know what I did with it; I decided not to use it. Then they have to fill out a provisional ballot form, bring the completed form back to the person who gave it to them to receive a ballot, vote and return the voted b allot to the person again, who
puts it in an envelope and then puts it in the ballot "box". When it gets to the court house it has to be manually processed to make sure the mailed earl ballot was not used. That's a lot of extra work. An article should be written putting responsibility on the early ballot voter to use the ballot and not have such a cavalier attitude about not using it.
Louis Clapper Jr cant find the article in print only in TCMS
Nogales
