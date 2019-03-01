Re: the March 1 article "First responders in Arizona endorse child-care funding."
Imagine every seat in McKale Arena and the floor, all filled with children! That 16,000 is less than the total number of Pima County children who could benefit from preschool, yet can't attend because because their families can't afford it! Less than one in four of our children attends high-quality preschool — which causes such harm to our community.
When an army general, the Pima County Sheriff, Oro Valley Police Chief and a business leader all gather together to talk about how quality early childhood education prevents crime, promotes economic success, reduces poverty, and ensures a vibrant armed services, we ought to listen!
As the CEO of a nonprofit community organization that helps young children reach their full potential, I see firsthand the powerful impact of preschool. We need to build a community where funding is available for scholarships for children at risk to get the proven benefits of preschool.
Eric Schindler
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.