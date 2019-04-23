We have been part time visitors for several years. Tucson is now our one and only residence.
We have become involved in community literacy and anti-poverty initiatives including Social Venture Partners. As Tucson homeowners and voters, we are encouraged that Pima County is considering funding high- quality pre school. Early childhood education, especially for vulnerable children, is crucial to the growth and strength of communities. The positive outcomes of this program has been demonstrated repeatedly across the country. Recent editorials and news coverage confirm that people across sectors in our county understand the need and value of PCIP, and are in support of funding PCIP. We are urging our friends and neighbors to express their support, too, and hope the Pima County Board of Supervisors hears the message.
Peggy Goulding
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.