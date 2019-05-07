As CEO of Casa de los Ninos, I am thrilled to see thoughtful conversation on the importance of high quality early education and the return on investment when offered to a population of children who today can't afford it. Two years ago, Casa de los Niños was having this same conversation and decided to act. We looked at our own backyard, 85705 and found we lacked high quality child care centers that accepted DES Subsidy. That is when we decided to re-purpose one of our former shelter buildings into the Kelly Early Education Center. Our new center is open for enrollment for children 6 weeks thru 5 years of age. We have space for 100 children and 80% of enrollment will be reserved for families receiving DES subsidy to assure these young people have the best start to be successful in school and beyond.
Susie Huhn, CEO, Casa de los Ninos
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.