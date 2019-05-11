My mother believed that “nursery school” was important; I attended back in the 50s. Her mother participated in child development study groups way back in the 1920s. As I pursued my college education, I followed my child to her bilingual preschool, and never left the field. Arriving in Tucson four decades ago, I discovered an amazing parent cooperative program, Tucson Community School, founded in 1948 by a diverse group of families and going strong for 70 years now.
I applaud the Star for its excellent coverage of the importance of a child’s early years. Brain research has validated so many of the best practices developed over generations by early childhood educators, based on the firm foundation of family relationships and gradually widening experiences outside the home.
I strongly support Pima County’s Preschool Investment Program. I am willing to pay more in property taxes in order to provide quality early childhood education programs to all our young children.
Cheryl Lazaroff
Midtown
