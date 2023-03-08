The liberal biased opinion page is already criticizing Ciscomani, who has been on the job for less than two months. Meanwhile we never hear about Rep. Grijalva. In the 16 years that I have lived here, his only work of note was “Boycott Arizona.” His family members in public office plead for defund the police and look to suppress freedom of speech. Time to move on from these “progressives” destroying our region. Move forward with a true patriot like Ciscomani who believes in the American Dream.