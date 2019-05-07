I support the Star's emphasis on public school pre-school classes, but this support can use a perhaps even better supplement.
Parents, siblings, and anyone else who cares for the youngsters should spend every possible moment reading to the kids. There's good stuff on the tube, but absolutely nothing can substitute for perking up a child's interest by reading to them out of a book. Hire baby-sitters who read to their charges! The more respected elders who read to them, the more effective that effort will be.
On the Minnesota farm in the 30s the hired man taught this then three year old to read using the comics! The comics may be effective, too!
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
