Letter: Early Voting

Everyone saw the footage from the election in Wisconsin. Images of the state’s Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos, dressed in full Personal Protective Equipment assuring residents they were “incredibly safe to go out.” Because there was a ridiculously small number of voting places, people had to stand in line for up to 2 1/2 hours to vote. Is this what we are to expect for the election of our president in November? President Trump, again, grossly misinforms Americans by claiming that people “You get thousands of people sitting in somebody's living room signing ballots… Everyone should go to the polls.” There is absolutely no data to support that, but he has fallen back on his usual strategy of “say it until they believe it.” Meanwhile, he is an early voter who doesn’t go to the polls himself. Every American should have the ability and the option to vote by mail. Go to “ServiceArizona” to update your registration online and get on the Permanent Early Voter List.
Jane Atkins
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
