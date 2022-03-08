Letter: early voting

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’, I wondered what’s broken. For longer than the quarter century I’ve lived here Republicans have fared well in the present system, in which roughly 80% of us vote early. Statewide candidates win consistently. Legislators keep winning and only term limits keep some from lifetime sinecures.
So why try constantly to change the rules of the game? Could it be less about how we vote and more about who’s able to vote? Is it conceivable that mighty ARP peers into our state’s future and sees the changing face of the electorate, one they find less friendly?
It occurs to me that the American Association of Retired People, also comprised largely of elder folks, doesn’t fear the future and doesn’t support such election reform efforts. Perhaps the extra A in AARP explains it. They understand America.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.