 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: early voting
View Comments

Letter: early voting

  • Comments

The Star’s report on the Arizona Republican Party’s effort to invalidate early voting puzzled me. Reminded of the adage ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’, I wondered what’s broken. For longer than the quarter century I’ve lived here Republicans have fared well in the present system, in which roughly 80% of us vote early. Statewide candidates win consistently. Legislators keep winning and only term limits keep some from lifetime sinecures.

So why try constantly to change the rules of the game? Could it be less about how we vote and more about who’s able to vote? Is it conceivable that mighty ARP peers into our state’s future and sees the changing face of the electorate, one they find less friendly?

It occurs to me that the American Association of Retired People, also comprised largely of elder folks, doesn’t fear the future and doesn’t support such election reform efforts. Perhaps the extra A in AARP explains it. They understand America.

Frank Bergen

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News