Letter: Easy gerrymandering fix
Letter: Easy gerrymandering fix

Re: the July 31 article "For the People Act would prevent gerrymandering."

There is an easy fix to gerrymandering and other political misadventures. It could bring much excitement and fun to an otherwise messy process.

From now on, after each election, citizens from the losing party get to do the redistricting before the next election. If the majority of voters in a given area are registered as Independents, they get to do it. Simple. Of course, for the first few years, we’d all need to wear hearing protection to insulate us against the inevitable whining from all the displaced “victims.”

This solution, coupled with a new requirement that all legislators pass stringent mental health examinations and verifiable proof of citizenship before each vote, could go a long way to ensuring election integrity.

There you go. Freedom. Liberty. Power to the people. What could go wrong? How bad could it be?

Bruce Kaplan

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

