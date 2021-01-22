Letter: EASY PEASY

Following the instructions from Pima County Public Health, published in the Arizona Daily Star on January 14th, I registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For me this was a very easy process with clear instructions. Knowing that many residents would also be applying I anticipated a long wait.
I was pleasantly surprised when I received an email on Monday the 18th to schedule an appointment at TMC. I was able to secure an appointment at 4:45 that day!!!! Though there were many of us queued to receive our vaccine, the staff were well organized and the process moved with ease.
I realize everyone may not have had or may not have such a smooth experience but I just wanted to share this and express my deepest thanks to all involved
Linnea Bass
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.