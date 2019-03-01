Re: the Feb. 26 letter to the editor "What could possibly lead to your last hike?"
Hiking victims have tended to be from other parts of the country and the world. It would save lives if local hotels gave their clients information on hiking in the desert. It's a dangerous place for the unprepared.
On our first trip to Phoenix, my wife and I attempted to climb South Mountain midday in July with a half-pint of water between us. Fortunately for us, we turned back when we realized no one else was on the trail. After moving to Tucson, we found a man alone on Silverbell Road out near the mine. His car had broken down and he had no water. He insisted he could walk to the picket line down the road. We warned him it was eight miles, and drove him to a convenience store where he could telephone a relative.
His adventure could have turned out otherwise.
William Penrose
Oro Valley
