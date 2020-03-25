Letter: Eat at your local curbside spot
Letter: Eat at your local curbside spot

We just placed our first curbside order with one of our favorite restaurants, Bottega Michelangelo on Magee. It was wonderful and far exceeded any expectations! Huge portions of entrée and salad (serves 4-6 — more like 6) at an incredible price. This is going to become a habit. Please, everyone give curbside dining a try and support our wonderful local eating establishments. They deserve it.

Rick Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

