Letter: Echoing "How Can Tucsonans help?"
Letter: Echoing "How Can Tucsonans help?"

'Estimate of the situation' was ingrained in me over a 33 year military career. Faced with any mission, that entails analyzing the enemy forces (Alden Global Capital), friendly forces (Lee Enterprises and a million Tucsonans) then analyze courses of action and act on the best one. What it does not entail is a hand-wringing, head-in-the sand approach.

We've thoroughly enjoyed the intelligent, critical thinking of the Star's editorial staff during my wife and my 21 year history in Tucson. OK, we need that staff's best effort now in outlining a course of action for all of us to take in preventing the loss of this precious news source. Surely together with the brains inherent in the Lee Enterprise staff, we can be presented with some viable options to thwart an unwanted purchase of our newspaper. Small neighborhoods (ours-29 homes) and large ones (Sunflower-100s) are on a single e-mail and can be mustered to act. Just tell us what to do and how!

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

