Letter: Ecological failures

Hard to say which organizations contributed the most to deforestation during 2022. Was it political campaigns with their non-stop repetitive mailings? Was it the multiple mailings from Publishing Clearinghouse or perhaps those from health care providers who solicited Medicare enrollees? The latter use outdated lists, thereby creating an even larger volume of slick paper mailings. My dear mother, who passed away almost 20 years ago began to receive mailings again this year even after I asked a few years back that her name be deleted from future mailings. Obviously, it didn't work. I returned post cards with the note: "I would love to enroll, but I'm no longer living at this address, or any other here on Earth. Please help save the planet and remove me from your mailing list." I hope it works for 2023!

Julieta Gonzalez

Downtown

