Letter: Economic disparity

As one who is considered an essential worker, and one lucky enough to still have a job, I am reminded that the division between the average worker and the white collar “working from home” crowd couldn’t be wider. We get up and go to work every day while the Mayor and City Council enjoy their two month paid vacation, baking cookies and doing crossword puzzles. It is obvious that the city is getting by just fine without them.

Mark Insley

Midtown

