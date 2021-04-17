Letter: Economic Migrants

Ms or Mr. Smith, do you believe that "migrating to our country because of poverty" is not a valid reason to come to the United States? For centuries humans have come here because of poverty and persecution and in some cases torture (the Nazi regime, the Argentina regime--70s) on the basis race, religion, sexual orientation, and political opinion. Really, it is my thought that very few came here because they were rich. Migrants can be productive citizens and still speak their native language. If they have the desire to learn ours, they can, if they are not overworked, underpaid, tired, and struggling to keep afloat in our economy.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.