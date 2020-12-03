 Skip to main content
Letter: Economic Tools and Climate Solutions
Re: the Nov. 30 article "Yellen is Treasury secretary America needs right now."

I was delighted to read the Washington Post opinion piece by Catherine Rampell. Rampell writes that Yellen “thinks rigorously about the values a society should pursue. . .and what economic tools are most effective for achieving them.” 

Rampell also writes: “Yellen is also one of the founding members of the Climate Leadership Council. The bipartisan group advocates harnessing market signals—specifically, through a carbon tax and dividend - - to combat climate change.”

Why would an economist who is concerned with people’s welfare support a policy of carbon pricing with dividends? Yellen favors Carbon Fee and Dividend because decades of studies show it slashes carbon emissions quickly, protects people’s health by reducing pollution and protects the poor and middle class from rising prices. It stimulates local economies, protects American businesses and jobs without increasing national debt.   

Please tell Kirkpatrick, Grijalva or O’Halleran that they should also support Carbon Fee & Dividend and that bill inow in Congress, H.R.763.   

Patsy Stewart

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

