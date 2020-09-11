Letter: economic trends

The writer claims that the GDP rate of 1.9% for the year 2016 indicated a stalled economy. In Thomas Piketty's book "Capital: in the 21st century", it is double what can be expected in the current economy. The economists studied data from the past 400 years from European and North American countries. They found that the tax policies for the past 40 years have favored the wealthiest 10%, particularly the top .1% to the detriment of the bottom 90%. The thinking was that by giving more to the wealthy they would invest in businesses that would benefit everybody. It hasn't worked out that way. This was called the "Trickle down Theory" or by another title: "The Horse and Sparrow"theory. If you feed vast quantities of oats they will pass through to the benefit of sparrows. The writer also says Biden will raise taxes. , if he does, most likely the taxes will be on the ones who have been getting the breaks for the past 40 years.
Paul Featherston
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
