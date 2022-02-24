 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Economics 101 and Inflation
View Comments

Letter: Economics 101 and Inflation

  • Comments

Inflation! Inflation! What is the administration doing about Inflation?

For those large and small corporations/businesses survivors, do you think they are not going to raise prices to recoup losses over the last two COVID years? Blame inflation on a World Pandemic, a shut down of global traffic and an attempt to survive a world calamity. The larger question is whether or not prices will drop as profits improve and survival is a distant memory. I have my doubts.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police reform

The FBI reports that murder rates in the U.S. increased by 30% in 2020. In Tucson, this past year, murder rates were significantly higher than…

Local-issues

Letter: Brnovich AWOL

Az. Attorney General Brnovich is getting paid to do his job, but isn’t doing it. He is now asking Arizonans to elect him to the better paying …

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball farce

Went to the ASU men’s basketball game. There were so many people who bought popcorn or drink to keep their mask down. One guy in the front row…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News