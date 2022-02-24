Letter: Economics 101 and Inflation

Inflation! Inflation! What is the administration doing about Inflation?
For those large and small corporations/businesses survivors, do you think they are not going to raise prices to recoup losses over the last two COVID years? Blame inflation on a World Pandemic, a shut down of global traffic and an attempt to survive a world calamity. The larger question is whether or not prices will drop as profits improve and survival is a distant memory. I have my doubts.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.