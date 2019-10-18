Re: "Whenever the next recession hits, remember it wasn't Trump's fault"
I was disappointed to see a professor of entrepreneurship repeat flat out nonsense when he asserted "And as of the end of August, the Treasury had collected more than $25 billion in tariffs from China." Tariffs are import taxes and are paid by the party importing goods from another country - in other words, American consumers and American businesses, not China, have paid these tariffs to our treasury. Further, the author fails to mention the $28 billion in compensation allocated in 2018 and 2019 to farmers harmed by Trump's ongoing trade war with China. The export market for US farm goods - a market that took decades to build - has been deeply damaged by just two years of Trump's trade war. Mr. Autry did Star readers a disservice by misrepresenting what import tariffs are and who really "pays" for them.
Myra Donnelley
Foothills
