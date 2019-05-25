Too many Tucsonans continue to struggle too much. Oppressive capitalism is leaving too many people behind. GDP growth, record Dow and jobs added are the wrong focus. The economy is humming for whom? Modest recent low end wage gains aren't enough to overcome the precarious financial lives of your paycheck to paycheck neighbors who remain rent and debt burdened. Trickle down doesn't happen enough. Tax breaks and profit taking go mostly to those who don't need them and won't share them. Medical emergencies too often lead to lost jobs and subsequent evictions. The strong economy story needs to be replaced with one that better represents the circumstances of all of us. As economist Kate Raworth urges: we need to meet the needs of all within the means of the planet.
Donald Ijams
Midtown
