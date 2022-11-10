 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ecstatic Cyclist!!

I recently returned from a 2 week trip abroad, and when I rode my bicycle on my usual ride up the Catalina Highway, I was absolutely delighted to find that the Pima County's Maintenance Division of the Transportation Department had repaved a couple miles of the downhill lane between miles one and three, close to the bottom of the hill. Six to nine months ago, extensive repair work was done in this stretch to fill potholes, and other breaks in the pavement. But it left the road like a minefield for downhill bicyclists with a very rough road, and dangerous bumps (especially at high speed). Now that segment is repaved, and is smooth as glass!! Thanks, Pima County, for taking care of this terrible situation, and improving safety for the bicyclists of the County.

Patrick O'Connor

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

