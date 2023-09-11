Congratulations to the ten people selected to serve on the Daily Star's Editorial Advisory Board and I appreciate the Star obtaining input from your readers. I was one of the more than 60 applicants. When I submitted my application I noted there was an absence of balanced opinion pieces from guest conservative columnists. As a registered independent voter I want to see opinion pieces that provide both liberal and conservative viewpoints on the various issues facing our community and the country. I have observed over the past few weeks that there is now a more balanced representation of columns. In today's issue (September 7) there were columns from George Will, Cal Thomas and moderate Jonah Goldberg. All have been published recently. I'm not so presumptuous to believe that my comments resulted in this shift, but I appreciate that the editorial page guest columns provide both viewpoints in a balanced way.