I'm a little concerned with Judge Sabalos editorial suggesting Senator McSalley vote to impeach President Trump. I have not heard about any house impeachment nor any trial with witnesses in the Senate. I would be worried having Mr. Sabalos as judge if he makes his rulings before the case is presented to him.
I have heard that judges were also refered to as umpires or referees. Every one is biased in some respect. That is the nature of man. However, it is the duty of a referee to be non partisan. If a litigant knows that the judge has already ruled adversely before the case has even ben submitted much less tried, why should he not seek justice he feels that was denied by the court system?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.