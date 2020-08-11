Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the editorial professionalism of the Arizona Daily Star.
One is inclined to wonder how the many readers with central and mid-west family ties are questioning their subscriptions after reading such nonsense.
Frank Tussing
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
