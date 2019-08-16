So Tim Steller,did you think your editorial on McSally's seeming hypocrisy in her decision to side with her idols wishes would go unanswered by anyone on the hater-in-chief's side? I was thinking myself how she, after being being assaulted by her superior officer, would be so quick to defend Colonel Spletsoser's alleged attacker. And actually, to side with Trump pretty much on any issue? Well, I guess for some it may be a difficult decision. She ought to hope he backs her as strongly in next years election. Sincerely, Beniot Whatley.
